QUINCY — It’s hard to miss the signs — or the message.
Isolation Kills, too! Reunite families in long term care.
The black-and-yellow signs posted at several locations across Quincy, including Jan Leimbach’s yard on South 18th Street, are part of a traveling campaign by Illinois Caregivers for Compromise to bring awareness to isolation still taking place in many long-term care facilities.
“Unless you have a family member in a long-term care facility, you probably don’t realize what’s been happening,” Leimbach said. “The isolation for over a year now has had devastating effects both physical and emotional.”
For the past year, Leimbach has mostly relied on window visits, Facetime visits and talking on the phone to connect with her mom who is in assisted living at Good Samaritan Home, but she hasn’t been able to go into the facility to celebrate her mom’s 90th birthday or help grieve the loss of her mom’s sister.
That situation, repeated statewide as COVID-19 locked down long-term care facilities, spurred the launch of Illinois Caregivers for Compromise as part of a national effort to maintain close contact between long-term care residents of all ages and their loved ones.
“Illinois Caregivers for Compromise supports a safe reopening and designating essential caregivers for all the residents, caregivers who would be screened like staff and able to come in and take care of our loved ones,” Leimbach said.
“It could be a family member. It could be a friend,” said Julie Lewis, an Ursa woman who is part of the Illinois Caregivers for Compromise Facebook group, which has grown to more than 800 members. “The essential caregiver is more than the general visitor.”
Legislation introduced by Sen. Jil Tracy, the Emergency Situation Essential Caregiver Act, “will make sure that if there is ever a situation like this again that each resident will have (up to) three essential caregivers who are able to come in and be with them so that families are never locked out and so that this isolation never happens again,” Leimbach said.
Senate Bill 2160, currently assigned to the Senate’s Executive Committee, would allow essential caregivers into long-term facilities on a regular basis to visit and provide support to residents while observing protocols and public health safety standards.
“Our facilities do a great job, but I don’t think you can replace a family member or a close emotional support person that these people have a relationship with,” Tracy said.
But the goal is the same for both the legislation and the facilities.
“We care about that individual and want to make sure they get the best care possible,” Tracy said. “The essential caregiver is one very important part of that.”
Compassionate care visits to long-term care residents have been allowed, by request, throughout the pandemic, but many facilities limit those visits to end-of-life. The state also implemented a program in December which encourages visits by essential caregivers except during outbreak situations in the facility.
Lewis worries it doesn’t go far enough to maintain contact between long-term care residents and family members. “That’s why we need this bill because we still need to be able to be with our loved ones even during an outbreak situation or whatever emergency situation might be occurring,” she said.
The latest state guidance, last updated March 19, allows fully-vaccinated residents to choose to have close contact, including touch, with a visitor, while wearing a face mask or face covering and performing hand hygiene before and after.
“Now it’s a matter of the long-term care facilities updating their guidelines, and unfortunately, there is wide variation around the state as to what facilities are doing,” Leimbach said.
At Sunset Home, for example, by-appointment in-person visits have been allowed since Feb. 24. After an initial hug, visitors and residents remain 6 feet apart, with all wearing masks.
“Residents and families both are just so ready to be able to be together face-to-face,” Administrator Jerry Neal said. “It’s just remarkable the impact it’s having on residents’ lives. Even window visits, or when the weather was nice, we could do outdoor visits, it’s not the same.”
Neal said the home is trying to accommodate as many people as possible in scheduling visits, and with updated guidance, it also can offer more small group activities for residents.
Cedarhurst accommodates compassionate care visits and the essential caregiver program, recognizing the need for loved ones to be with residents.
Good Samaritan Home Administrator Chuck Newton said he wants to see the facility open to visitors, but none are allowed except for compassionate care and other limited cases.
With the updated state guidance, “we’re in the midst of changing policy and expanding what type of visitation” can take place for residents, Newton said.
The latest state guidance acknowledges the toll that separation and isolation have taken and that there is no substitute for physical contact, such as a hug between and resident and loved ones.
Illinois Caregivers for Compromise emphasizes that as more than 400 signs travel to two different communities across Illinois — currently Quincy and Elmhurst — and are displayed for a week.
Inspiration for the effort came from a Caregivers for Compromise group in Texas which did a sign campaign last year, and groups in other states followed the example as a way of marking the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 shutdowns.
“Even though visitation guidance has been updated, that could change any moment with variants of COVID or a flu outbreak. They could decide to lock down easily again, and we want to make sure that people know what has happened with these long-term care residents for the past year,” Lewis said.
“No one should have to live like the long-term care residents have had to live this past year and endure that isolation,” Lewis said. “It’s just a tragedy. Some have contracted COVID and died. Others have died from the isolation.”
More information about Caregivers for Compromise is available online at caregivers4compromise.com. Both the national group and Illinois Caregivers for Compromise also have Facebook pages.