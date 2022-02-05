QUINCY — The TriMark Corp., a manufacturing company headquartered in Iowa, will be recruiting for assembly and supervisory positions during a career fair on Wednesday in anticipation of opening a new Quincy facility in April.
The career will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lindsay Room of the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
TriMark has been in business for 50 years and is a recognized in the design and manufacturing of quality hardware products for agricultural, construction and vehicle-related uses. Its new Quincy facility will be located next to the Knapheide Manufacturing Co.
Because the facility is located in Quincy’s enterprise zone, the property could be eligible for certain tax incentives.
Kyle Moore, president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation, said there is a customer and supplier recruitment incentive for the enterprise zone.
However, Knapheide and TriMark have not requested incentives at this time.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said incentive options are limited for TriMark since it is occupying an existing building.
New commercial and industrial projects could be eligible for a 10-year, 100% abatement of property taxes on the increased assessment amount.
Building materials permanently incorporated into real estate such as lumber, mortar or glued-down carpet also could be eligible for a sales tax exemption.
“Of course, you have to file an application and get your paperwork in to do that,” Bevelheimer said.
Bevelheimer added that he thinks TriMark is comfortable with its existing space at this time.
