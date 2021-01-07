QUINCY — Quincy mayoral candidate Michael Troup said his campaign team found no ethical disputes regarding a campaign image featuring the Quincy Public Schools logo or an endorsement video from QPS Superintendent Roy Webb filmed outside Denman Elementary School.
“There’s a (school board) policy on some stuff, but no one indicated that anything I’ve done has violated board policies,” Troup said.
In December, an endorsement video from Webb was posted on the Troup campaign’s Facebook page filmed outside Denman during the day.
Although it is not clear when the video was filmed, the State Officials and Employees Ethics Act states that state employees “shall not intentionally perform any prohibited political activity during any compensated time.” Additionally, the Ethics Act requires local governments to adopt an ordinance or resolution no less restrictive than state statute.
Troup said the video was taken down when he was made aware of concerns but added that all of the candidate endorsement videos on his website are periodically updated and reposted.
Troup’s primary opponent, former Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale, said when he saw the Webb endorsement video, he assumed the school board and staff member were familiar with any ethical rules, so he didn’t think much about it one way or the other.
On Dec. 29, a campaign-related image featured Troup at a school board meeting including the logo for Quincy Public Schools, although the district has not formally endorsed a mayoral candidate.
Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of the University of Illinois at Springfield, said it doesn’t hurt to have a disclaimer on a political advertisement to show additional context.
“It is always better from an ethical standpoint, regardless of where you fall on the legal aspects, to have disclaimers and to make sure that you’re not creating a situation where someone after the fact can say, ‘that is misleading,’ ” Redfield said. “Perception is important, trust is important and given Illinois’ general reputation for governmental ethics and what’s gone on in the last decade, it’s probably prudent to try and avoid any kind of ambiguity and appearance of impropriety.”