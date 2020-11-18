QUINCY — Mike Troup, Quincy Public Schools board member and former Adams County Board member, became the third person to formally announce his candidacy for mayor on Wednesday.
Troup said his decision to run was about being a part of a community, making your community better, and being the positive influence in each residents’ life and the life of the community.
He added that his public, private, government and not-for-profit sector work makes him the experienced candidate the city needs. This work includes five years on the Adams County Board, including as finance chair; 11 years on the Greater River Economic Development Foundation board and chief financial officer and board member for private and public international companies.
“When asked to serve as finance chair of the Adams County Board, I stepped up,” Troup said. “When our Adams County Health Department decided to outsource our ambulance service, I stepped in and helped establish the Adams County Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services Board. I served this board as its first chairman for 10 years (and) we took over the local ambulance service (and) expanded it to our five base operations serving the entire Adams County region.”
Troup said former Adams County Board chairman Mike McLaughlin, who introduced Troup during the announcement, was the reason he got involved with government work.
“I’ve spent a number of years with Mike (and) I’ve known him for a very long time,” McLaughlin said. “He’s got what it takes to be the next mayor of the city of Quincy.”
As for his six years on Quincy Public Schools’ school board, Troup said his proudest achievement was serving on the selection committee that chose Roy Webb as the district’s new superintendent.
“I’ve built the skills Quincy needs from team building to financial responsibility to effective decision making,” Troup said.
In addition to Troup, former city council alderman Paul Havermale filed his petition to run for mayor as a Republican and Quincy University professor Nora Baldner filed to run for mayor as a Democrat. As of Wednesday afternoon, Quincy High School student Brennan Hills, who announced his intentions to run for mayor, has not submitted nomination paperwork to the city clerk’s office.
Nomination papers for mayoral candidates in the 2021 consolidated election must be filed between Nov. 16 and 23.
The consolidated primary election will be Feb. 23, 2021. Winners of the primary will advance to the April 6, 2021, election.