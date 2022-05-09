QUINCY — Representatives of stakeholder groups responsible for interviewing Quincy police chief candidates maintain that the search process to replace retiring chief Rob Copley was done correctly.
However, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said during a press conference Monday that certain variables might be sending mixed messages to selected candidate, Chicago Police Department veteran Jonathan Lewin.
Last week, the Quincy City Council accepted a recommendation from the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners to select Lewin as the city's new chief of police. The selection concluded a months-long search process consisting of numerous assessments and interviews.
"We didn't know exactly how the formula was going to work in that process and we were surprised as a stakeholder group to learn that none of the background checks or the other requirements weren't made because when we hire any police officer or firefighter, they go through that up front as part of the screening."
Commission chairman Barry Cheyne had said that any screenings would be subsequent to the assessment, interviews and appointment of the candidate.
Troup said that although Lewin thinks the position is a good opportunity, the city may be sending mixed messages with the inclusion of a six-month probationary period for the next chief.
Troup said he would advise the commission to amend the probationary period.
"When the city hires any other director-level position, we do that in a way that they're in a probationary period," Troup said. "But (if) they're showing up for work (and) they're working on the objectives, they might not get things done as fast as myself or the aldermen would like to see done, but as long as they're working toward that path, generally this council is going to work with them."
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, who also was part of the stakeholder groups, said he felt the process was done correctly and stakeholders unanimously chose Lewin. However, the screening process and other factors are holding up the process to get Lewin sworn in.
"It's not the city holding this up," Rein said.
Alderman Jack Holtschlag, D-7, concurred that the search process was done correctly and he believes the best candidate got the offer.
