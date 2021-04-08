QUINCY — Although Quincy Public Schools board member Mike Troup was victorious in the 2021 mayoral race, there is still a lot he hopes to learn before being sworn in next month.
Following his primary victory, Troup was invited to participate in weekly department head meetings, monthly department leaders meetings, monthly economic development partners meetings, budget presentations and a private budget briefing.
But as mayor-elect, Troup is also invited to Adams County emergency operations meetings, Adams County Together Task Force meetings, briefings on emergency management procedures and best practices, briefings with state and federal agencies and reviews of every department and the status of ongoing projects.
Moore said there was a flood two weeks before he took office so he wanted the next mayor to be prepared for a similar scenario.
“I want to make sure the mayor-elect is ready on day one for a natural disaster that would mobilize the command center,” Moore said.
Troup said he’s been able to attend most of the meetings open to him and should be able to make the additional meetings scheduled in April. He also commended the city’s accessibility for him and his Democratic opponent, Nora Baldner, ahead of the election.
“(Moore) and the rest of his staff have really just opened up the doors as long as (Baldner and I) don’t use the information politically during the campaign,” Troup said.
On Monday, the Quincy City Council heard a preview of the fiscal 2022 budget, a $39 million spending plan that is projected to be balanced without the incorporation of federal relief funds.
Troup said he feels good about the proposal but would still like to meet Comptroller Sheri Ray and other departments heads to go over details of the plan.
“Overall, it appears to be a realistic, fair budget,” Troup said.
Following his victory, Troup said he hoped to sit down with each alderman to learn about the priorities of each ward. He then hoped to outline his own priorities of public safety, the economy and infrastructure.
However, Troup said he wasn’t sure if he wanted to address this before or after he is sworn in.
“I don’t want to overstep my position as mayor-elect,” Troup said.