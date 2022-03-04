QUINCY — During his first State of the City address on Friday, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup reiterated the same message he delivered three months earlier to the Great River Economic Development Foundation: Quincy is open.
But although the city has seen the return of numerous community events over the last year and saw some of the most significant infrastructure investment it has ever seen, Troup said the need for available housing will be important if Quincy's workforce recruitment efforts continue to build momentum.
"I am interested in seeing more rental units improved and built, as well as developing more condos and townhomes," Troup said. "As we work to continue to attract people to this community, we need housing."
In a speech delivered before the Exchange Club of Quincy, Troup said the top five needs of the city are continued infrastructure investment, housing, hotels, additional retail and jobs.
Regarding infrastructure, Troup said 3.5 miles of Quincy streets, more than 10,000 feet of water lines, 8,250 feet of sewer lines and multiple curbs and sidewalks were either repaired or replaced in 2021.
This amounted to a $13 million investment into infrastructure, which is the largest single-year street investment in the city's history. An additional $6.4 million was invested into the city's water treatment plant and another $4.1 million was invested into the sewer system.
Through Quincy's Calling, a three-year marketing campaign in coordination with the Great River Economic Development Foundation and North Star Place Branding and Marketing out of Jacksonville, Fla., Troup said Quincy has been able to attract skilled workers to the region.
"I believe that as you review the list of where our new residents are moving from, it is clear that Quincy's businesses are competitive and attract people from throughout the country," Troup said.
Thanks in part to the Q-WRAP program, which offers financial incentives to qualifying residents relocating to Quincy, 59 skilled individuals have been recruited to take positions in Adams County.
"Please note that these additions only happened in the last seven months, which is significant from the previous situation of local residents moving out of state," Troup said.
However, Troup added that Quincy is short on available housing in any housing category.
Some progress has been made in residential and mixed-use housing over the last year.
The expansion of the Drakewood development in northern Quincy will see the addition of 17 more single family homes and DP Construction's plans to renovate the Quincy Plumbing and Heating Distributors building on Third and Maine will see the addition of several upscale apartments.
A total of $1 million has been set aside for Quincy's Small Rental Rehab Program, which will provide incentives to rental property owners to make renovations. The goal is to improve 12 units a year for the next four years.
The addition of hotel rooms also is in the works.
Quincy currently has about 800 hotel rooms but Troup said some groups are looking to host 1,100 to 1,200 people.
"We are working to attract hotel groups to build 200 to 400 additional rooms," Troup said. "I am focusing on having at least one new hotel to be built west of Fourth Street near our Oakley-Lindsay Center and riverfront."
In closing, Troup said Quincy not only survived the COVID-19 pandemic but became stronger as a community.
"We have so many people to thank that I could not list each here but please remember that together we thrive," Troup said.
Following the speech, Troup was asked about the roundabout project at 48th and State.
Troup said the cost will not be significantly different between installing a roundabout and adding lights to the intersection but improvements must be made.
"The bottom line is I'm not as concerned if it's going to be a roundabout or just and improved intersection but south of State Street on 48th is a very dangerous road and with the students going back and forth to John Wood on that intersection, the accidents we've had have not been a huge number in total but the ones we've had there have been deadly," Troup said. "And so we need to do something to improve that."
An intergovernmental agreement with Adams County to advance the project will be up for council approval on Monday.
