QUINCY — Mike Troup, GOP mayoral candidate for Quincy, was at Quincy Metal Fabricators, 2501 N. 24th St., on Thursday to discuss his economic development goals if elected.
One of the first things Troup touted was Quincy's various assets, including diverse transportation services, strong public and private elementary and secondary schools, higher education facilities, recent infrastructure improvements and expanded health care facilities.
As for the future, Troup said the goals should be to promote and guide growth and prosperity through the Quincy Strategic Plan, increase tourism, develop docking facilities for river cruise ships and build out the Quincy Riverfront using the eight-phase plan proposed by the riverfront's steering committee.
"Working together, our Gem City will be shining brighter and brighter as we progress with this plan," Troup said. "Focusing on Quincy's economy, focusing on bringing people with the skills to fill the hundreds of full-time job openings to both our largest employers and our small businesses is my priority."
Troup added that the city should grow as a "Remote Ready City."
"Quincy has the technology to allow people to establish remote individual work centers to allow people to work from home," Troup said. "Many of our local business have allowed their employees to do this due to COVID the past year."
Democratic mayoral candidate Nora Baldner said the city needs to grow in a way that makes sense and infrastructure improvements must be a part of that. But riverfront development is the single biggest economic development tool the city can accomplish right now.
"As we work to attract more manufacturing, attract more industry (and) perhaps take a turn toward the technology industry and try to attract more people to come here both as a workforce and as residents, (riverfront development) is a singular economic tool that has been billed as luxury but I see it as an economic tool," Baldner said.
Troup said he is optimistic the consolidated riverfront plan will be approved in the coming weeks but the only think that needs to be clarified is the need for private partnerships to ensure that the city, county and park district aren't solely funding the endeavor.