MENDON, Ill. — Former President Donald Trump was in Mendon Saturday in support of Congresswoman Mary Miller's bid for the 15th Congressional District seat but also took the podium to criticize the country's border crisis and other issues he felt were exacerbated by the political left.
Not only did he support Miller's campaign but also made a public endorsement of GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.
Amongst a crowd of thousands at the Adams County Fairgrounds, the 45th president said that come November, one of the most urgent tasks of the Republican Party should be to deal with the country's border crisis. However, Trump pledged to invest into hiring thousands more ICE agents to protect the border.
"For each of the past three months, more illegal aliens have trespassed and crossed our border than any month in the history of our country prior to the Biden administration," Trump said.
Also in attendance on Saturday was Trump allies Mike Lindell and GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert. One of the common topics of the discussion between each speaker was the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which ends decades-long abortion protections.
Trump, who appointed three of the nine sitting Supreme Court justices, said the decision shows that the Republican Party is the party of life and of everyone. This was met with chants of "Thank you, Trump" from attendees.
Boebert said Trump is the most pro-life president the country has ever seen.
"The Democrats have the Senate and the House and the Supreme just showed us this week that President Trump is still making victories for America," Boebert said.
The former president also attacked the Jan. 6 hearings and maintained that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden and the Democratic leadership used the COVID-19 pandemic to rig and steal a presidential election.
"Why aren't (select committee members) investigating massive election fraud and irregularities instead of investigating the people who want to get to the bottom of their rigged and stolen election," Trump said.
The rhetoric comes in spite of testimony from Department of Justice officials this week who claimed that their efforts to investigate Trump's allegations of fraud were fruitless. Instead, officials claimed that Trump said in regards to the election that "just say it was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican Congressmen."
Trump also referred to education as a "cartel" that has become an arm of the radical left, who are pushing inappropriate sexual, racial and political material. He added that critical race theory should be removed from schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.