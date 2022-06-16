Trump confirms Adams County campaign rally with Mary Miller

QUINCY — Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will travel to Adams County for a campaign rally with U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland.
The rally will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
"Congresswoman Mary Miller is doing a fantastic job representing the people of Illinois! She is strong on Election Security, the Second Amendment, and our Military and Vets," Trump said in his endorsement of Miller back in January. "She fights hard against Joe Biden's open borders, runaway inflation, and the radical indoctrination of our children."
The Adams County Fairgrounds board had confirmed that an organization named "Save America Rally" had rented the fairgrounds from June 24 to 26.
Miller said she is honored to have Trump come to the Quincy area after already endorsing her over U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District.
"Downstate Illinois misses President Trump's strong America First leadership, which delivered secure borders, a booming economy, and energy independence," Miller said. "I am Illinois' conservative, America First voice in Congress, unlike RINO Rodney Davis who supports red flag gun confiscation and amnesty for illegal immigrants."
Davis said he is proud of his conservative record under Trump's presidency.
"I'm focused on winning this campaign, firing Nancy Pelosi, and re-implementing the many policy successes we had when Trump was president, like building the wall, cutting taxes, and making America energy independent again," Davis said.
“As the future Chairman of House Administration, I will also be focused on investigating the security failures leading up to January 6, finding out if Speaker Pelosi had a role in those failures, and holding her sham Select Committee circus accountable."
