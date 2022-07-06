QUINCY — Two essential air service providers have submitted proposals to offer round trips to Chicago and St. Louis from the Quincy Regional Airport.
Because of a nationwide pilot shortage, Quincy's current essential air service provider, Cape Air, filed a 90-day notice in May to terminate its four-year contract with the Quincy Regional Airport.
However, the U.S. Department of Transportation ordered Cape Air to continue its services until Quincy selects a new carrier.
Boutique Air out of San Francisco, which competed with Cape Air to serve Quincy last year, is offering a two-year contract for its fleet of Pilatus PC12, single-engine aircraft that have eight or nine passenger layouts.
The airline could offer 36 weekly trips: 18 to Chicago and 18 to St. Louis.
Although the four-year contract offered by Boutique Air last year estimated a roughly $3 million subsidy in the first year and a $3.25 million subsidy in the fourth year, the current contract on the table estimates a roughly $4.8 million subsidy in the first year and a nearly $5 million subsidy the second year.
Similar to their proposal last year, Boutique Air would invest at least $20,000 annually for marketing.
Southern Airways Express out of Palm Beach is offering its Saab 340 twin turbo-prop, 30-seat aircraft to Quincy under a four-year contract.
According to its proposal, Southern has hired almost 120 pilots since January and will have 30 additional captains by the end of July without needing to make a single new hire.
The airline is proposing two four-year contracts: one that offers 24 round trips to St. Louis and 12 to Chicago and one that offers 18 round trips apiece.
The first proposal with additional St. Louis flights would require a $3.7 million subsidy in the first year and a roughly $4 million subsidy in the fourth year.
The second proposal would require a roughly $4 million subsidy the first year and a nearly $4.4 million subsidy the fourth year.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup had said he intends to hold a public hearing for essential air service bidders to make their pitch to the citizens of Quincy.
