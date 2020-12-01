QUINCY — Finding substitute teachers is a challenge for every school district this year, but Quincy Public Schools is getting some help from an unexpected source — its School Board.
School Board President Sayeed Ali and board member Jim Whitfield plan to go through the process to become substitute teachers.
“This, for me, is just an opportunity to really just give back and help out because I’ve said this before, and said this in my real job, this is unprecedented, uncharted waters,” Whitfield said.
“I also want to show the staff, show the teachers that we’re all in this together,” he said. “If I can do anything to help, I’ll do it today, tomorrow, next week, next month.”
With, possibly, one exception.
“Don’t put me in the advanced math class,” he said. “That’s not my gig.”
QPS Personnel Director Lisa Otten appreciated the men’s willingness to spend time in the classroom as the district works to hire certified and non-certified substitutes for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We always will have a need for certified and non-certified subs in our district. The need has been greater this year because of our absentees being higher with COVID and staff being quarantined,” Otten said. “We’re trying to fill our positions just like we do any other year, making sure we’ve got the most qualified people in our positions even if they’re sub positions.”
Certified, or teaching, substitutes earn $105 per day for day 1-20, $115 for day 21 to 60 and $125 for day 16 plus. Long-term subs, anything after 10 consecutive days in one classroom, earn $135 per day.
Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in any field.
Classified, or paraeducator, subs earn $10 per hour, or $70 per day. Applicants must be high school graduates.
QPS had some 50 subs in classrooms on Tuesday, but can need up to 100 depending on the COVID-19 numbers in the community.
“What we do every day is look at absences and start to plug those subs in to fill the holes as needed. We can kind of anticipate, based on people quarantined, what the need will be for the latter part of the week and start to fill those puzzle pieces in,” Otten said. “Right now we’re seeing a dip in the community, and knock on wood, we’re seeing a dip in QPS this week.”
But QPS works to hire more subs in an effort to be prepared for when, or if, a spike in COVID-19 cases happens. “We don’t want to be short-staffed and have to make decisions because of that,” Otten said. “We want to make sure we’re able to cover all of our positions.”
Candidates apply online at qps.org, then work with Regional Office of Education No. 1 to get a substitute license before completing new hire paperwork with QPS and training in the district’s online substitute program.
The substitute teaching license process costs $150 — a $50 application fee, $50 criminal history fee, including fingerprinting, and a $50 registration fee.
“We walk people through the process. It’s a very simple process,” Otten said. “We’re just making sure we’ve got the correct paperwork completed on our end and a staff member is certified to sub.”
Whitfield hopes to be licensed by the start of second semester.
“I’ve still got some work to do,” he said. “It’s not just sign your name on a line and you become a substitute teacher. It’s a process.”
Whitfield, a donor recruitment development officer with the Red Cross, said he will use vacation time to cover any time spent in the classroom.
“When the school day is over, I’ll spend four, five, six hours and do my day job duties in the evening,” he said.
Whitfield previously worked for QPS as director of television and audiovisual equipment and also taught the media production class one hour a day at Quincy High School. More comfortable teaching at the junior high and high school, “I wouldn’t say I’m experienced,” he said. “I can’t hold a candle to current classroom teachers and what they’re doing and what they’re going through right now.”
He might be able to get some pointers from his wife, Jodi, who teaches second grade at Rooney Elementary and has 23 years of classroom experience.
“I don’t have that experience,” he said, but he hopes “just to make sure there’s somebody there and we’re not having to divide the class into more stress and put more work on teachers who are there during the day.”
More information about becoming a substitute teacher or paraeducator is available online at qps.org and by calling the school district's Human Resources Department at 217-223-8700, ext. 2251.
“If they’re interested at all, we can help them with the process, answer their questions,” QPS Personnel Director Lisa Otten said. “We can hook them up with a substitute teacher or substitute para so they can ask that sub questions if they want.”