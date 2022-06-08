QUINCY — The Two Rivers Land Bank currently is evaluating 25 properties in Quincy and Jacksonville for acquisition and possible restoration as its board works to solidify rules and regulations moving forward.
The goal of a land bank, which also been used in and around Champaign County as well as Cook County, is to streamline a governing body’s ability to purchase a derelict property before it cycles through a county’s tax sale process to the point where renovation no longer is feasible.
The Two Rivers Land Bank currently is composed of Quincy, Adams County, Jacksonville and Morgan County but Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said the board will look to bring in adjoining counties. All current members have signed intergovernmental agreements establishing the land bank.
During an Adams County Executive Committee meeting Monday, Austin said there are 15 properties in Quincy and 10 in Jacksonville that are being researched.
“Hopefully, we’ll start to bring in some of those as potential properties we can take ownership of and move through the land bank process,” Austin said. “No sales have been completed and we’re still setting up a little bit of the framework at Two Rivers and just making sure we really understand the processes of everything.”
The board of directors is still evaluating the legal ramifications of property acquisition and taking on any related delinquency but Austin estimates that by the end of the summer, the land bank will be running along nicely. The hope then would be to hold an orientation meeting in September for any governing bodies interested in joining the land bank.
The land bank initially is being funded by a $200,000 reimbursable Strong Communities grant from Adams County, a $150,000 commitment from Quincy and a $50,000 contribution from Jacksonville.
One of the land bank’s first targets was a pair of adjacent properties at 829 and 833 N. Sixth. The acquisition required the land bank board to pay off a roughly $1,200 tax balance. A property at 1712 Jefferson also has been considered but there are concerns over the structural issues of the building.
