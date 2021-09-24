QUINCY — The Two Rivers Land Bank Board of Directors will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Quincy Business and Technology Center discuss preliminary steps for this new economic development tool.
The Two Rivers Land Bank is between the cities of Quincy and Jacksonville and the counties of Adams and Morgan but other communities could be added in the future. An intergovernmental agreement establishing rules for the land bank was approved by Quincy in April and Adams County in July.
The board is composed of one member of the governing board of each participating government and five advisory members with expertise in areas such as real estate, community development, finance, urban planning and affordable housing.
Jeremy Oshner, executive director of the Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials, said the land bank is still in its early stages of development and marketing strategies are being considered.
Land banks have the authority to purchase property available on a county’s tax sale list and used funding from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to restore it to a more productive use. Depending on the success of this process, the profits from renovating these blighted properties could be used to reinvest in other sites.
Blighted properties not sold during an annual tax sale can cycle through this process for years and deteriorate to a point where repairs can be unreasonable. However, a land bank could streamline the acquisition process by allowing a local circuit court to obtain a property with delinquent property taxes.
According to estimates from a land bank feasibility study performed by Evanston-based Teska Associates last year, revenues from the land bank could reach $460,000 by the fifth year of implementation through a combination of property disposition, IHDA programs and donations.