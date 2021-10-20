Two Rivers opens new Community Service Center

QUINCY — The Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate the opening of the organization’s new Community Service Center on the first floor of the Quincy City Hall Annex building, 706 Maine.
The Quincy City Council approved the Annex to be leased by Two Rivers in August.
Mark Schneider, marketing coordinator for Two Rivers, said the Community Service Center will offer assistance with all of the programs Two Rivers offers, including rental assistance, shelter programs, water and sewer cost assistance, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and more.
“Anything that we do for the community in need, we’re going to run out of this building,” Schneider said. “So the great part about this building is especially for those services, we have a lot of walk-in customers because they don’t have a way to contact us so this is really a great exposure.”
The Annex building also houses planning and development staff members for the city and four township personnel. However, the city is evaluating second floor renovations to City Hall that could accommodate the additional staff.
By moving planning and development and township personnel out of the Annex, Mayor Mike Troup said that the city hopefully can sell the building.
Schneider said Two Rivers always is interested in ways that can optimize staff but it’s too early to determine whether that could mean expanding into the upper floors of the Annex.
“I think that’s up for the city to decide right now to decide what they’re going to do with the building,” Schneider said. “And when that happens, then we’ll have to have a discussion as an organization and figure out what we want to do from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.