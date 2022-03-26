QUINCY — Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials has reached an agreement with the Bel Aire Motel, 2314 N. 12th, to provide emergency shelter for individuals in need.
TRRC Marketing Coordinator Mark Schneider, said Two Rivers had been able to give out vouchers for emergency shelter at the Welcome Inn but the closure of the hotel last year has prevented the organization from offering this assistance.
But with the new agreement in place, Schneider said he is happy to be offering this security netting for the public.
“We know in Quincy there’s a housing crisis that was definitely highlighted when the Welcome Inn closed last July and a lot of service agencies had to come together to provide safe, warm and sometimes cool shelters,” Schneider said.
TRRC’s voucher program to assist the homeless population is available in Adams, Brown, Pike and Schuyler counties but Adams County applicants must have a referral from the Salvation Army.
Participants are required to do job searches each week and participate in weekly Job Clubs with the goal to transition into permanent housing, according to Schneider. Noncompliance may result in eviction from the shelter.
Clients could be eligible for up to a seven-day stay voucher depending on the situation.
Schneider said there is no set number of units or vouchers available at Bel Aire and the agreement will be on a per client basis.
“This is a new option for us and for clients that need help,” Schneider said. “Clients will have to follow the rules of the motel to continue to stay.”
Anyone in need of shelter can visit the TRRC office on 706 Maine. Appointments are not required. They can also call 217-224-8171 and select the option three for shelter assistance.
