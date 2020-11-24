QUINCY — Philip Krupps hopes the home stretch run of the United Way of Adams County’s annual campaign will be a memorable run.
Contributions have now surpassed the 50% mark of the $1.1 million goal.
More than $550,000 in pledges have been received. That amount is pacing ahead of where the organization was a year ago this time last year, but Krupps, chairman of the 2020 campaign, stresses the coming weeks are critical in order for the campaign to succeed and the services it helps to continue in the area.
“This has been such a unique year to fundraise, yet what we’re seeing is individuals, businesses and organizations continuing to invest in their community through the annual United Way campaign,” said Krupps, president of wealth management and market president of United Community Banks. “Now that we’re into the last remaining months of the year, the time is now to make your investment. If you have invested in us before, then please continue to support us. If you’ve not yet had the chance, then please consider giving.”
Twenty-two times in the last 23 years the United Way campaign has generated more than $1 million. The lone year the campaign did not reach $1 million — 2017 — it raised $980,000.
The high-water mark during the 23-year run was $1.21 million in 2013. That campaign was chaired by Jerry Jackson.
“The monies stay local and help our friends and neighbors in need in this very difficult year for most,” Krupps said. “With everyone’s help, we’re able to serve our 19 partner agencies, ensuring valuable public services receive funding and continue their operations.”
Money raised through this year’s “StartsWithYOU” campaign will be invested in local programs in Adams County that support education, financial stability and health. The United Way annually serves more than 30,000 people in Adams County.
Individuals who are not a part of their employer’s payroll deduction plan may still give to the United Way mission through a variety of accessible formats. These include writing a check for any amount and sending it to United Way of Adams County, 936 Broadway, Suite F, Quincy, IL 62301.
Donations online can be made by going to unitedwayadamsco.org and donating via a debit or credit card under the tab “GIVE.” Donors may also text-to-give by texting the word “GIVE” to 217-636-5212. All donations are tax deductible and stay local.
The United Way of Adams County dates to 1937, when it was known as the Community Chest of Quincy. Its first campaign generated $69,000.
The first $1 million campaign came in 1997 under the direction of Gerry Korb.