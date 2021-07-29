QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County is offering a number of ways members of the public can provide support for residents that were displaced from the Welcome Inn, 200 Maine, earlier this week.
The city closed the property on Tuesday, citing numerous structural issues rendering it uninhabitable. The closure displaced hundreds of residents.
Donations to support these residents can be dropped off at the United Way of Adams County at 936 Broadway, Suite F, or made online at unitedwayadamsco.org. Funds will be deposited into Quincy Area Partnership for Unmet Needs Disaster Fund, which helps to provide for residents who have exhausted all other means of social service assistance.
To ensure that funds are properly allocated, “Welcome Inn” should be written on the memo line of any checks or in the comments section of any online donations.
Those wishing to volunteer at the Multi-Agency Resource Center at 1016 Vermont should contact JD Stonecypher of the American Red Cross at jd.stonecypher@redcross.org.
Clothes can be donated to the Salvation Army Family Store, 425 Broadway. Former Welcome Inn residents are receiving vouchers from the store.
Volunteers can also provide contacts for available housing options via United Way’s Helpline at 217-224-1223. Social service agencies are working to identify available housing for displaced residents but more options are needed.