QUINCY — Of the 377 real estate parcels on the block during the 2021 Adams County tax sale, all but three had their past due property tax balances sold to third parties, which Adams County Treasurer F. Bryden Cory said is almost unprecedented.
Once a year, Adams County holds a tax certificate sale, which gives third party tax buyers the chance to pay the past due tax balance of a property. The county then distributes this money to the affected taxing bodies to make them whole.
“It’s a way to guarantee that the county actually gets its property tax revenue because it would put us in a tough spot if 1,000 people decided not to pay their property taxes,” Cory said.
The residential property owner then has two years to pay the balance, plus interests, or they risk losing ownership.
“So if you don’t pay your bill one year, it’s not the end of the world,” Cory said. “You’ll have to pay the bill with the higher interest rate penalty but it’s not like you’re going to lose your house right away.”
Properties that aren’t bid on will be acquired by the county, which will conduct a sealed bid auction some time in the summer.
Last year, 493 real estate parcels valuing about $861,000 were available. Cory said he wasn’t sure what contributed to the lower number of properties with past due tax balances this year.
Prior to that 389 parcels valuing $504,000 were up in 2019, 348 parcels valuing about $456,000 were up in 2018 and 362 parcels valuing about $519,000 were up.
Although the number of properties went down, the number of tax buyers went up. This year, 12 third party buyers were registered to bid. Of these, only one buyer was local, Cory said.
“I don’t know the reason for that either but that’s also a good thing because it creates a more competitive tax sale,” Cory said.
According to a land bank feasibility study performed by Evanston-based Teska, Associates, Inc., only 43% of available tax certificates were sold to third parties in 2018. However, tax certificates that were sold made up about 84% of the total value of the properties that were available during the 2018 tax sale.
Cory said he hopes the implementation of the Two Rivers Land Bank could help to identify and acquire properties before they cycle through the tax sale system multiple times.
“There’s kind of a stigma associated with the property if it gets into this whole process,” Cory said. “If (land banks) can keep (properties) out by paying the taxes on it if they go unpaid and really preempting the whole tax sale process, it keeps them on the tax rolls, keeps them productive and keeps them from going neglected and falling into disrepair.”
Cory added that the land bank already has identified properties in the county to target so he hopes it will come into play soon.
