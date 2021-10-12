QUINCY — The city of Quincy is proposing wage increases as high as 2.75% for non-union employees.
Quincy Human Resources Director Carrie Potter said the increase would be a cost of living adjustment that hasn’t been occurring annually for non-union employees unlike the union employees that receive increases annually.
Potter said the total cost of the increased salaries would amount to between $38,000 and $105,000.
During a Quincy Personnel Committee meeting last week, Mayor Mike Troup said some non-union staff have not received any wage increase in the past several years.
“Some got increases some got half of what the union got but there’s been no consistency,” Troup said.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, said he would like to see a salary survey or some other research before salary ranges are changed.
“Once you get that, then you’ve got a firm defensible position but I don’t you’ve got a firm defensible position,” Rein said.
In addition to the pay raises, the city also is evaluating non-union city employees’ salaries and job requirements.
Although this partially is due to experience and education levels, Potter said the most recent non-union salary scale is from the 2017 fiscal year and staff members plan to calculate past increases into these calculations to arrive at a fair and competitive salary for 2021.
Potter had said that her research has shown that health insurance premiums have differed slightly between Quincy’s union and non-union employees and she is exploring alternative health coverage options.
