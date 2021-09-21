Upcoming infrastructure projects include Monroe Street, wastewater plant

QUINCY — Upcoming Quincy infrastructure projects that are close to going out to bid will include road improvements at Monroe Street, fence repairs at Quincy Regional Airport and a pump station replacement at the wastewater treatment plant.
During Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting, utilities and engineering director Jeffrey Conte went over several road and infrastructure projects he considers to be major capital improvements.
Beginning with road construction, Conte said that Monroe Street is the next road on queue.
“We’ve been waiting a very long time to get approval from the state to get this out to bid but we’re just about there,” Conte said.
Second Street from Oak to College also needs a total rebuild from sidewalk to sidewalk, according to Conte, and Spring Street requires similar work.
Outside of road work, Conte said the Quincy Regional Airport has been having a problem with drainage around a fence that was installed about five years ago.
“So we’re going to spend a little bit of money to improve the allowance of water onto the site and off the site while restricting the movement of animals through that area,” Conte said.
Conte said he hopes to bid the wastewater treatment plant’s pump station replacement in January. The goals of this project are to flood-proof the entire facility and to restore the station to capacity.
Several city council members had questions about the status of projects in their wards. Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, asked about the status of Payson Avenue from Sixth to Eighth.
Conte said the project comes in close to $2 million so the city is waiting to see if it can receive any grant funding before spending regular capital funds. If the grants are secured, the city can reallocate the bond money set aside for the project toward other capital improvements.