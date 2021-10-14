Updated View 21 plans presented during open house

QUINCY — Representatives of DP construction hosted an open house on Thursday at the former Quincy Plumbing and Heating Distributors building on Third and Maine, which will be converted into a mixed-use commercial and residential space.
The project, dubbed View 21, will have commercial retail space for lease on the first floor, commercial space for purchase on the second floor, one- to three-bedroom apartments for lease on the third floor and lofts for purchase on the fourth floor. There will be all-concrete parking leading up to an entrance on the north side of the building.
Derek Price, president of DP Construction, said there have been a few changes of plans since the property was acquired in July.
Initially, there were plans to develop a rooftop deck to show off the view of the river, which Price said was one of the property’s biggest assets. But this idea proved not to be feasible.
“As we’ve got into our costs and looked at it, it just didn’t make sense to do it,” Price said. “We weren’t going to get our return out of it that we needed and it was just excess.”
However, Price said there are plans to build metal-suspended decks for the fourth floor lofts to provide some means of outdoor recreation space, Price said.
Five units had been planned for the first floor but Price said that was changed to four. Architects also determined that there could be 12 apartments on the third floor as opposed to the original 11.
Kyle Moore, president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation, said the project is going to a marquee project for downtown Quincy.
“I think the most exciting thing is the mix of rental units and lofts that people can purchase and we see it when people are looking to move into town,” Moore said. “They’re looking for different types of accommodations. Some want to live in historic neighborhoods, some want to live in downtown and this is going to give us another showpiece property that we can show people.”
For more information on the project, visit www.view21quincy.com.
