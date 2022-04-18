QUINCY — Tax increment financing and American Rescue Plan Act expenses were some of the fiscal 2023 line items discussed during a budget hearing on Monday.
The hearing was scheduled to review special revenue and capital project funds after general fund expenses were discussed last week.
The city’s two TIF accounts collect property tax revenue above the capped value of each district. This revenue is used to economic revitalization projects that would improve the equalized assessed value of each TIF district.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said there are about $1.5 million in expenditures between the city’s two downtown TIF districts. He added that there are three TIF-funded projects the city needs to be mindful of.
The city has agreed to allocate $1.25 million in TIF funds for the Sixth Street Corridor project, which aims to improve transportation on Sixth between Maine and Hampshire.
Bevelheimer said TIF funding is being reserved the burial of Ameren power lines along the Quincy riverfront, which he anticipates to run over budget.
The city also will allocate $500,000 in TIF funds over the next two fiscal years to help renovate the former Illinois State Bank building on Hampshire into a boutique hotel.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he met with the principal developers of the Illinois State Bank project to confirm a schedule for renovations.
“They have been told by their design team they expect to have an opening of that facility Christmas of (2023),” Troup said.
Bevelheimer said the city will be left with about $200,000 between its two TIF districts.
“We basically have the money allocated for project, they’ve been committed through council action and we’re just basically hoping that projects continue to increase in value so our (TIF) allocation increases in value,” Bevelheimer said.
Quincy Comptroller Sheri Ray said the city received the first half of its roughly $5.4 million in ARPA funds last year. It is expected to receive the other half in September.
Ray added that Quincy Treasurer Linda Moore submitted the city’s first ARPA request for public safety wages for its police, fire and 911 departments. This initial step was required so that the city could spend the ARPA revenue on any eligible uses.
“We can then spend that money however you choose with two exceptions: we can’t use the money for pensions of any kind and we can’t use the money to pay down any debts,” Moore said. “Outside of that, it’s pretty much fair game as long as its general government services.”
