QUINCY — Revenues for Quincy’s Utilities Department are estimated to come in about $500,000 less than fiscal 2021 projections for both water and sewer services.
During Thursday’s Utilities Committee meeting, utilities and engineering director Jeffrey Conte said $8.45 million in revenue was budgeted for water and $6.47 million was budgeted for sewer for the 2021 fiscal year. However, water department revenues were at about $7.2 million and sewer revenues were at about $5.1 million as of the end of March.
Conte said most of the sales losses came from commercial, which wasn’t surprising given the shutdowns that were enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were industrial losses as well.
“Hopefully, those will come back as they reopen but nonetheless, it’s certainly not going to turn around this fiscal year,” Conte said.
Although revenues were down, reduced expenses should keep the department’s net operating income on target.
“We’re still profitable, but the loss of revenues is a big hit on our funding for capital,” Conte said.
In fiscal 2020, water department revenues were at about $8.2 million and sewer department revenues were at about $5.7 million.
As for the fiscal 2022 budget, Conte said he will be using sales data from the 2021 fiscal year.
The only anticipated rise in revenue will come from a 2.5% rate increase that will go into effect May 1.