QUINCY — A vacant home on the 300 block of Elm Street was the site of a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.
Quincy Assistant Fire Chief James Pioch said crews were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. to 304 Elm after at least one call. When firefighters arrived, the situation went to a second alarm, which means the rest of the on-duty trucks are called to the scene and off-duty personnel are called to man any reserve trucks.
Pioch added that no one was injured and no one was inside the house.
“We’ve spoken to the owner and she said nobody was living here,” Pioch said.
The house was between two occupied homes on Elm Street so Quincy firefighters pulled lines to ensure each building was protected.
“The houses on either side of this house are both occupied and the smoke and the fire were such that it was pretty close,” Pioch said.
Quincy resident Penny French said she first saw smoke coming from the house when she went to check on her husband.
“I was kind of worried about the kids (in the neighborhood),” French said. “You never know.”