QUINCY — As he makes the switch from fire suppression service to administrative duties, newly sworn in Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said he is ready for the new challenges and responsibilities he faces.
“It’s all going to be new challenges and making sure we keep proving what we need and what the citizens of Quincy deserve,” Vahlkamp said.
Vahlkamp’s first official day as chief was Saturday but he shadowed departing chief Joe Henning for the past week in preparation.
Vahlkamp was chosen out of three finalists to lead the department after a five-month hiring process to replace departing chief Joe Henning.
Barry Cheyne of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners said Monday ahead of the swearing in ceremony that Vahlkamp interviewed well and he comes from a family of public service: his grandfather was a Quincy firefighter and his father served as an alderman for 28 years.
“Bernie has grown up in the Quincy Fire Department,” Cheyne said. “He has 24 years of service (and) he’s filled every capacity from basic firefighter to assistant chief on every shift that the Quincy Fire Department has to offer.”
In his first week, Vahlkamp said he realized there are a lot of different aspects to being chief.
Although budgeting is the biggest thing, there are also a number of directives, regulations, standards and procedures to follow to ensure the fire department is running efficiently.
Quincy is budgeted for 58 sworn personnel in the 2022 fiscal year. Since 60 firefighters to keep the city’s fire stations operational, additional overtime has been proposed to maintain standards.
Currently, Vahlkamp said there are 56 sworn firefighters on staff but the department has been recruiting to ensure the fire department can be at 60 crew members by next year.
However, Vahlkamp maintained that his personnel are the Quincy Fire Department’s greatest asset.
“It’s nice to have fancy equipment but the manpower is what goes out there and puts the fires out,” Vahlkamp said.
Outside of budgeting and staffing, Vahlkamp said he will look at ways to improve EMS service and keep all of Quincy’s fire stations open to ensure the fast response times that Quincy citizens have come to expect and deserves.
“I really enjoy this community,” Vahlkamp said. “I grew up here and I want to make sure to keep it safe and protected.”