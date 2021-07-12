QUINCY — Quincy Assistant Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp was sworn in as the city’s newest fire chief during Monday’s city council meeting.
Vahlkamp’s appointment concludes a five-month selection process that wrapped up on Friday when the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners selected him out of three finalists.
Barry Cheyne of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners said Vahlkamp continues a long history of service to the city as his grandfather was a Quincy firefighter and his father served on the city council for 28 years.
In his 24-year-history with the department, Cheyne said Vahlkamp has served in every capacity.
“A chief’s expectation is to organize his men, train them properly and give them the right equipment to do the job,” Cheyne said. “And so obviously, Bernie interviewed very well and we felt that he had the potential to lead the department to take the next steps necessary to get us through and continue to provide great service to the citizens of Quincy.”
Vahlkamp said he was extremely humbled to fill the position left by fire chief Joe Henning.
“I’m looking forward and I’m excited for the challenges to come and I’m going to work tirelessly for this department and for the citizens of Quincy and I do look forward to working with this administration, the council and then all the members of the department so we can keep providing the services we provide,” Vahlkamp said.
Once he takes the reins on Saturday, Vahlkamp said the main thing he will be focused on is hiring more crew members in anticipation of upcoming retirements to maintain the necessary staffing levels. He also plan to work with the council to maintain an adequate budget for the fire department.