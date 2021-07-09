QUINCY — After a roughly five-month hiring process, the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners selected Assistant Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp to replace departing Fire Chief Joe Henning on Friday.
Henning announced his plans to step down as fire chief earlier this year in order to take a teaching position at Western Illinois University. His last day will be Friday.
In June, the search had been narrowed down to two local candidates and two external candidates. These finalists underwent a series of training exercises assessing their leadership, management and budgeting skills.
On Thursday, three finalists were interviewed by the police and fire commissioners as well as a stakeholder group led by Mayor Mike Troup.
Barry Cheyne of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners said Vahlkamp had a willingness to lead and an energy that led the board to believe he would do a great job as fire chief.
"Bernie has 24 years of experience with the Quincy Fire Department, he's worked in every firefighter position from basic firefighter to his current job as assistant chief and with that, he's been assigned to every shift within the Quincy Fire Department so he has a very tactfully and operationally sound concept on how to run a fire department," Cheyne said.
Henning, who has been with the department for 28 years, said Vahlkamp has worked his whole career with the Quincy Fire Department and he will be a good man to lead the department into the future.
"(Vahlkamp) is an intelligent man, he's a committed man and he's respected by all members of the department so he's certainly an individual that can step into to further any agenda they might have," Henning said.
Cheyne said Vahlkamp's selection will be acknowledged by the Quincy City Council on Monday and he will be sworn in at some point during the council's regular meeting.
After that, Henning said Vahlkamp will be shadowing him on the days leading up to his departure to ensure a smooth transition.