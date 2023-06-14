Keeping Westview green

Les Hill (left) presented a plan to update the irrigation system at Westview Golf Course to the Quincy Park Board Wednesday evening.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Wednesday’s first full meeting of the Quincy Park Board following the election of new officers in May opened with a seat on the board unexpectedly empty.

Commissioner Jeff VanCamp resigned from the board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.