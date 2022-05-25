QUINCY — The Illinois Veterans Home of Quincy will be hosting its 2022 Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. on Friday outside the Markword Infirmary.
This year’s featured speaker will be Roger Schwengel of Quincy, who chairs the Illinois Veterans Home of Quincy Advisory Council.
Schwengel served in the reserve components of the U.S. Army for 14 years and the Air National Guard for another six years.
In March 2002, Schwengel’s unit was activated for 90 days of active duty in support of Operation Southern Watch in Kuwait. In 2004, he volunteered for another tour of active duty in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Qatar.
A musical selection will be played by the Silver Wings Band.
In previous years, the ceremony included the naming of all Quincy Veterans Home residents who have passed away in the last year. But because of COVID-19 restrictions, this tradition has been postponed during the last two ceremonies.
Illinois Veterans Home marketing director Rick Gengenbacher said staff thought about reciting the full list of fallen veterans since 2020 but decided against it. However, he added that this could present the opportunity to start a new tradition.
Attendees are asked to refrain from speaking through the duration of the program.
