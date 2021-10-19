QUINCY — Debate and action on new Congressional maps introduced by Illinois Democrats may not be the only business brought before the General Assembly during veto session, according to local lawmakers.
Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said there may be a couple of items related to health care to be discussed.
Tracy said she’s heard that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has expressed interest in changing the Health Care Right of Conscience Act, which offers certain protections against discrimination regarding health care employees’ choices in medical treatment.
“I’m not sure how far that debate will go but I think we may see something on that,” Tracy said.
The law had been used to defend a temporary restraining order against vaccine mandates that was filed by employees of Blessing Health System and Quincy Medical Group last month.
Plantiffs had argued that under law, it is unlawful for any public or private employer to deny admission to or impose any burdens in the terms and conditions of employment on individuals who refuse to receive any forms of health care services contrary to their conscience.
In response to the passage of abortion legislation in Texas, Tracy said she’s also heard that pro-choice lawmakers want to revisit an amendment to Illinois’ Parental Notification of Abortion law, which would remove a provision that a parent must be notified if their child is a minor and seeking an abortion.
Tracy said this law has been revisited for years and she does not see it as a pro-choice or pro-life bill.
“It has absolutely everything to do with a relationship between a parent and a child and their medical treatment,” Tracy said.
Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, said he anticipates that the congressional maps will be high on the to-do list during the two-week veto session but he’s not sure if there’s consensus on any health care topics.
“I guess we’ll just wait and see,” Frese said.
Outside of the health care, Tracy said there has been some legislation that has been put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, lawmakers have been prioritizing time-sensitive bills requiring action.
