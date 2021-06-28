QUINCY — A special use request to open a video gambling parlor at 1905 Jefferson has been withdrawn, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup announced Monday.
Tanner Freiburg of Maxamillions, Inc. filed the petition for the gaming parlor, which would’ve been within a commercial complex surrounded by single-family residential properties on its north, west and south sides.
Last week, the Quincy Plan Commission denied the request following public comment from neighboring property owners concerned about decreased values to their homes, potential criminal activity, traffic and other issues.
Troup said Freiburg had contacted Quincy’s planning and development department on Monday to indicate that he would be withdrawing his petition.
“Based off the meeting that we had a week before and the local people (and) the neighbors opposing it, they decided it wasn’t worth pursuing,” Troup said.
The council also agreed on Monday to appoint five additional people to the Residential Rental Property Registration Ad Hoc Committee: Quincy resident Rocky Murry; Quincy rental property owner Conlon Carabine; Quincy Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays; Quincy Director of Inspections and Enforcement Michael Seaver and Assistant City Attorney Bruce Alford.
Eight others have been appointed to the committee, which is tasked with amending a proposed ordinance establishing a registration process for all residential rental property in Quincy.
Troup said one other appointee reached out to him late Friday but it was to late to get their appointment on Monday’s agenda. The remaining committee member’s appointment will be on next week’s agenda, he added.