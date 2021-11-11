QUINCY — The Illinois Veterans Home welcomed Maj. Jim Miller, whose 21-year military career included two tours in Vietnam, as the keynote speaker during its annual Veterans Day program.
Miller said Vietnam War veterans make up about 30% of living veterans and veterans of World War II and the Korean War are lost at a significant rate. Without their service, Miller said the world would be a much more oppressive place.
Miller specifically acknowledged the sacrifices of female veterans, which he felt were often overlooked. He added that the names of eight women who served as nurses in evacuation hospitals in Vietnam were included on the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C.
"Having spent time laying in an evac hospital in Vietnam, I can attest to what they had to do and the horrible injuries they dealt with on a daily basis," Miller said.
Miller's career in the armed forces began in 1959. He would serve eight years as an enlisted soldier, attaining the rank of sergeant first class, before attending infantry officer candidate school in 1967.
In 1968, Miller began flight training to become a helicopter pilot, fixed wing commercial pilot and pilot instructor.
In his first tour in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966, Miller was a staff sergeant in a ground assignment as an advisor to the South Vietnamese Army.
His second tour, in 1969 and 1970 was as a combat assault helicopter pilot. Miller would accrue over 1,000 combat assault hours in Vietnam as a pilot.
During his speech, Miller acknowledged the losses of 46 soldiers, 11 of whom died on the same day and in the same operation he was a part of, whose names are emblazoned on the Vietnam War Memorial.
"I miss them like a brother," Miller said.
After Vietnam, Miller spent 18 months as a basic training company commander in Kentucky and would eventually end his military career at Fort Hood, Texas.
Miller said he continues to visit veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home and has served as chairman of the Quincy Veteran's Day Parade.
In his closing remarks, Miller recited a quote from Plato: "Only the dead have seen the end of war."
"(Veterans') sacrifice was important, their sacrifice was noble and for many, their sacrifice was permanent," Miller said.
Miller's speech was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony. A moment of silence was held at 11 a.m. followed by a rifle salute.
Veterans Home Administrator Troy Culbertson said the community support for the home has been boundless.
"So as we spend time today doing the things that we love, please pause and reflect on where you would be without these men and women across the world that have sacrificed for us and for this country," Culbertson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.