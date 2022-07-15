QUINCY — Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, attributes her organization's success over the last year to the Bring Events to Quincy program and increased marketing.
During a presentation following Monday's City Council meeting, Cain said the BET on Q program, which incentivizes individuals to hold special events in Quincy, has served as a key sales tool to her office.
The program already has committed roughly half of its $100,000 budget to new events. This includes Quincy RiverFest, a three-day music festival in August featuring eight national acts.
Cain said she is close to signing one of the biggest events BET on Q supported last fiscal year: a state billiards tournament. The event brought in about 700 participants and is expected to increase by 50% next March.
"I could not have been competitive with the northern suburbs without that funding," Cain said.
Although she was hoping to finalize a deal this week, Cain said she is still working on hotel negotiations and hopes a deal will be struck next week.
Cain said she has been placing ads on every platform possible, which has increased web traffic by 26,000 users over last year. There also was a total of 31,000 unique sessions over the previous year.
Social media outreach from Facebook and Instagram has reached 247,000, which is up 133%, Cain added.
"Local tourism dollars are new revenues and they offer immediate return on investment," Cain said. "The industry here in Adams County supports 790 jobs in tourism still and generates $111 million in visitor expenditures each year in Adams County alone."
