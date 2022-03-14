QUINCY — Dozens of volunteers and Blessing Hospital officials gathered at 11th and College on Monday to witness the groundbreaking of the new Teresa Adams House.
This new 6,400-square-foot facility will replace the 70-year-old Quincy Hospitality House and feature eight bedrooms with private bathrooms, gathering rooms, conference space, laundry facilities and snack facilities all on a single floor.
Jayne Pieper, president of the Quincy Hospitality House said a $2.3 million fundraising campaign will pay for the building's construction. As of Monday, about $1.9 million has been raised.
"What is not included in that total is the heart and soul of this venture," Pieper said. "The volunteers and staff, who staff this facility 24-7 seven days a week including holidays, they embody the exceptional hospitality and warm and welcoming personality for which Teresa Adams was known for."
The new building is named after Teresa Adams, a well-known figure in the Quincy area who lost a 12-year bout with cancer in 2019 but will be remembered for her hospitality.
Construction is estimated to take six months. After that, it should be able to accommodate guests in town seeking health care from any area provider or for other related needs. Individuals in town for a funeral or who are visiting someone in an area nursing home also are welcome to use the house.
Amy Looten, who chairs the project's fundraising committee, said though the Quincy Hospitality House has served the public for decades, there are some features that won't be missed. For one, Looten said she will not miss explaining to two-thirds of guests that there is a ladder rolled up in the closet of second story rooms to roll out a window in the event of a fire.
"We are not going to miss sending the next open heart surgery patients up 16 very steep stairs to their bedroom," Lewton said. "We're not going to miss that (and) we're not going to miss turning away families because there are only two twin beds in each room and we really can't accommodate families."
Anyone interested in volunteering should visit blessinghealth.org/volunteer or request a paper volunteer application by calling 217-430-0958.
