QUINCY — Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner has called his time as sheriff “an honor and a privilege” but the time was right to retire from the sheriff’s office at the end of his term.
In a statement sent Tuesday, Wagner said he has worked in law enforcement for 27 years and it has been a true blessing to serve the citizens of Adams County. However, there are times when a person must do what’s best for themselves and their family.
“I ask the Adams County community to continue to show all police officers, correctional officers and first responders your support and appreciation,” Wagner said. “They need it now more than ever.”
Although Wagner was the only countywide elected official to not seek re-election, five Adams County Board members also are not seeking re-election.
Board members Megan Howell, R-2; Taylor Rakers, R-4; Matt Obert, D-5; Mark Peter, R-5, and John Brady, R-6, did not file nominating petitions for re-election during the filing period.
The Adams County Board accepted the resignation of Howell, who was appointed to the seat vacated by former board member Rebecca Weed, during its Tuesday meeting.
In a resignation letter to the Adams County Board, Howell said other commitments have become too great to continue to fulfill her requirements to the board.
“It feels best for me to make room for someone with the time and energy to devote to this position,” Howell said. “It’s been a pleasure being a part of the Adams County Board.”
Brady said he has served on the board for 14 years and would like to see new blood serve.
Peter echoed these remarks and said after serving on the board for 20 years, most of which as a committee chair, he feels like he’s done enough. He added that he hopes to visit his grandchildren in Washington once new members are sworn in.
“I’ve enjoyed all of it but it’s time to move on,” Peter said. “There’s lots of other people interested, we’ve got lots of good people here and it’ll be time.”
