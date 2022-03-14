QUINCY — At the end of the 2022 midterm elections, Adams County will have a new sheriff.
Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner, who was appointed in 2020 after former Sheriff Brian VonderHaar resigned, said Monday that he would not seek a full term after he didn't file petitions.
Wagner said he would release a statement on his decision Tuesday.
This leaves Republican Tony Grootens as the only candidate who filed for the sheriff.
Grootens is not the candidate running unopposed for a county office. Treasurer F. Bryden Cory was the only person filing for county treasurer.
The only contested race for a countywide position is county clerk and recorder with Republican Ryan Niekamp seeking re-election against Democrat Arianna Downard-Salih.
A total of 37 candidates are vying for 21 seats on the Adams County Board.
District 1's three incumbents Todd Duesterhaus, D-1, and Bret Austin, R-1, and Steven DeMoss, D-1, all submitted their nominating petitions. Democrat Stephen Maxwell and Republican Keith Callaway also filed petitions.
District 2 board members Barbara Fletcher, R-2, and Ryan Hinkamper, R-2, submitted their paperwork along with Republican Mark Sorenson and Democrat Valerie Maxie.
Board members Raquel Sparrow, R-3, and Marvin Kerkhoff, R-3 and Dave Bellis, R-3, all filed for re-election. They are joined by Democrat Sarah Lucey and Republicans Mark Dietrich, James Fisher Jr. and Rodney Hermsmeier.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider, R-4; board member Travis Cooley, R-4, and Republicans Steve McQueen and Deborah Kennedy all are running in the fourth district.
In addition to board member Robert Reich, R-5, five more candidates filed to run for District 5: Republicans Brien Ohnemus, Tim Finlay and Jon McCoy and Democrats Jebora Brock and Thomas Himpsl.
Board member Les Post, R-6; board member David McCleary, R-6; Republican Bradley Poulter, Republican Brandon Riley and Democrat Samuel DeMoss all have filed in District 6.
Theresa Bockhold, Joe Zanger and David Hoskins all are running for re-election in the seventh district. Republicans Brent Fischer and Jeremy Allen and Democrat Katherine Daniels also filed petitions.
Three candidates entered the race for the 15th Congressional District, which spans the width of the state and includes all or portions of more than 30 counties.
U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, are vying for the Republican nomination of the 15th. The winner of the primary would face Quincy Democrat Paul Lange.
Sitting state legislators were the only ones who filed in local House and Senate districts.
Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, filed for the 50th District, which spans most of Adams, Brown and Pike counties.
Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, was the only filer for the 47th Senate District covering northern Adams and Hancock counties.
Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, is running in the 99th House District, which covers Quincy.
Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, was the only filer in the 100th House District while Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, was the only candidate in the 94th House District.
Regional Superintendent of Education Jill Reis also filed for re-election.
