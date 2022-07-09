QUINCY — Major capital projects coming out of Quincy's water and sewer funds over the next 10 years are estimated to cost close to $100 million.
During a Quincy Utilities Committee meeting on Thursday, Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said these estimates were updated last week based on current inflation rates.
"These (costs) went up significantly from what I had a month ago," Conte said.
Capital projects for the water fund are estimated to cost $52.8 million over the next 10 years, which includes a pump station replacement scheduled this year at a cost of $7 million.
"In three years' time, we're looking at upgrading our treatment plant to remove PFAs, which is going to be regulated beginning next fall and we'll have three years to comply with that," Conte said. "This is going to require putting in granular activated carbon filters and the estimate for that right now is about $12 million."
About $25 million of water fund expenditures will be for water treatment plant improvements, about $14 million will go towards ordinary distribution systems improvements associated with street projects and $14 million for lead service line replacements mandated by the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act.
The lead service line estimate for Quincy was set at the minimum rate for lead service replacements by law and assumes the city will receive matching grant funding.
Under the new law, communities with 5,000 to 9,999 lead service lines must replace all of their lines within 20 years starting in 2027.
Conte had estimated that each replacement costs about $7,500. With over 6,000 lead service lines in the city, at least $2 million would have to be budgeted annually to hit the minimum replacement guidelines each year.
Major capital projects for the sewer funded are estimated to cost $46 million over the next 10 years. This will include $7 million for the second phase of a combined sewer overflow project to improve water filtration.
Another $6 million is planned for wastewater treatment plant improvements next year and another $4 million is set aside for the treatment plant's digestion system in 2025.
In total, $22 million in expenditures is anticipated for the sewage treatment plant, $10 million is estimated for combined sewer overflow and $14 million is planned for collection systems improvements for normal work related to street projects.
Operating revenues stood at $6.1 million in fiscal 2020, $5.8 million in fiscal 2021 and $6 million in fiscal 2022, according to Conte.
By the end of the 2032 fiscal year, Conte said the city will be at $11.5 million in operating revenues.
However, the minimum operating revenue required for water and sewer was between $12 million and $15 million in the last few years, Conte said.
By the time Quincy gets to the 2032 fiscal year, Conte said about $27 million will be required for operations.
