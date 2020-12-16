QUINCY — In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb points to one telling fact.
“We’re still in school with two more days of the semester left,” Webb told the School Board on Wednesday night.
Webb credits “a lot of work” by teachers, principals, directors and the entire staff to keep kids learning in classrooms — and at home — from the start of classes to the start of a two-week winter break.
“We plan to return in person Jan. 5 for teachers, Jan. 6 for students,” he said. “We will have over 100 students decide to move from remote to in-person, mostly at the elementary. We will continue to be about an 80/20 split, 80% of kids in person, 20% remote.”
Board member Mike Troup said the value of in-person learning, and the benefits it provides to families and employers, is being recognized in the community.
“A lot of us take that for granted,” Troup said. “This year we shouldn’t take it for granted. What the school district has done to do that is really remarkable.”
Webb said research is bearing out that schools are not super-spreader sites as once presumed and that for some kids it’s extremely important to have in-person opportunities.
“This board and our community made the right decision,” Webb said.
Board member Carol Nichols said schools are the best place for students even when case numbers are rising in a community.
“Our nurses are identifying cases daily and getting those kids quarantined, those families quarantined before they can spread throughout the community,” Webb said.
Contact tracing will continue over winter break, and Nursing Director Brandy Kirby will keep updated on students who are quarantined or who test positive for COVID-19. Staff members with a potential exposure or positive case are asked to contact their supervisors, the personnel office or Webb.
Webb said it remains important to track positive cases and potential exposures during the break to safeguard the start of second semester.
“When we roll back on Jan. 6, we don’t want individuals who should be quarantined or should be staying home coming back to school,” he said.
In other action, the Quincy School Board:
• Learned a proposed 2021-22 calendar starts the year Aug. 16 with two teacher institute days and ends with a teacher institute day on May 27, the Friday before Memorial Day, if no emergency days are used. Union leadership and staff members will review the proposed calendar, which be presented for board approval in January.
• Adopted the annual tax levy, which should mean little change for taxpayers.
The levy totals $32,447,946 for tax year 2020, payable in 2021, and $39,130,101 with bond and interest payments included.
Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker calculated the levy based on a 4.99% increase in the district’s equalized assessed value as a way to collect the maximum amount possible under the existing tax rates and stay below a 5% increase, which requires a public hearing.
If the EAV increase comes in at the county’s projected 2%, “the tax rate for next year will be very similar to last year,” Whicker said.
• Agreed to issue up to $3.5 million in health life safety bonds for upcoming projects, with a bond sale slated for late February.
Projects planned include a new roof, facade repairs and parking lot reconstruction at the board office, a new roof at the transportation garage, replacing the stage curtains and rigging at Quincy High School and continued work at Quincy Junior High School.
• Heard again that the Illinois High School Association intends that all sports will play at some point this school year.
“That’s still their intent going forward, so that’s our intent going forward,” Webb said. “How we’re going to fit everything in in second semester, I don’t actually know, but that’s our plan.”