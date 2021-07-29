QUINCY — A structural assessment of the Welcome Inn, 200 Maine, performed in March identified 288 structural components, 60 of which are Tier 1 issues that would require “immediate action to prevent damage to property or injury to persons.”
The report, which was obtained by The Herald-Whig via the Freedom of Information Act, was conducted by MECO Engineering at the request of the property owner, Quincy Property LLC out of Blue Springs, Mo.
Structural components are categorized as Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 with Tier 1 being the most severe issues that require immediate action.
Tier 2 components require further investigation to determine the full extent of any damage or degradation while Tier 3 components require preventative maintenance in the future to prevent significant degradation.
The Welcome Inn was shut down on Tuesday due to unaddressed structural problems.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said Tuesday that additional engineers have studied the MECO report and additional walkthroughs have been performed to verify the findings. And with all of the Tier 1 violations, Troup said it was clear that the facility needs significant work.
“Each report by professional structural engineers confirms significant structural problems to the stairwells and the balconies, which are the only ways for residents to enter and exit their rooms,” Troup said.
In January, the city performed an inspection of the Welcome Inn and determined that exterior stairways and balconies have failed and pose an imminent risk to the safety of the occupants.
In response, a licensed structural engineer was ordered to assess the degree of deterioration and prescribe a method of repair to any and all areas subject to failure. The notice also ordered that the northwest stairway be immediately barricaded.
According to the report, repairing the Tier 1 issues could be costly in terms of time and money and it may be more economical to replace components instead of repairing them.
“For example, all corroded reinforcing steel must be removed from the concrete and replaced with new reinforcing steel,” the report read. “This is impractical to do with the hollow-core slabs due to the nature of their design and construction.”
Troup had said that the city is willing to work with property owners if they come up with a good faith maintenance plan, but another structural engineer would have to confirm the property meets with the city’s housing standards before the doors open.