WGEM anchor feels at home in Quincy

QUINCY — WGEM News anchor Makenzi Henderson has been on the job a few months now, and the Minnesota native is finding a lot a similarities between the Gem City and where she grew up.
“I grew up on the Mississippi, and we used to go to the headwaters when I was a kid every summer,” Henderson said. “So just being on the Mississippi and being on a big body of water to is very important to me.”
Having a very outdoorsy spirit, she has found amenities here very much to her liking.
“I’ve really discovered the trail system,” she said. “So I’ve been able to take advantage of that which is fantastic. I love to be outside and it’s so nice to be able to take a run on a trail rather than just through a neighborhood.”
Small-town living is nothing new for her, either, and she said she knew from her first visit to Quincy that she wanted to live and work here.
“When I came down here and I came over the bridge, I immediately felt at home,” Henderson said. “One of the big things when I was younger, I loved big cities, and I thought I wanted to go to New York City and just live there no matter what I did. And then my career has taken me through a lot of smaller communities. And what I’ve learned is that they come with so much charm.”
Henderson’s career has included stops in Rapid City, S.D.; Duluth, Minn.; Wilmington, N.C.; and Corpus Christi, Texas. She had left the journalism field briefly to deal with some family health issues, and she was working in the fitness field at a gym when the pandemic struck.
Living in Minneapolis, she was unable to work, and she said the killing of George Floyd and the national protests that erupted in the aftermath helped her realize she needed to get back into journalism.
“I knew I had to get back in and I knew I had to get back in fast because I just couldn’t get rid of the bug,” she said. “It just kept buzzing in my ear.”
She said she was thrilled when the opportunity to work at WGEM came up because of the sterling reputation Quincy Media — the parent company of WGEM and The Herald-Whig — has in the journalism industry.
“I just knew right off the bat, and I was incredibly impressed because there’s so much talk in the business about small markets and big markets and everything like that and how small markets are not as good as big markets, which is absolutely not the case,” she said. “This place is so such a well-oiled machine, and the product that we put out is incredible, and better than some of the stations in huge markets that I’ve seen even in Minneapolis.”
WGEM News Director Chad Mahoney said the station is happy to have Henderson on board.
“We’re very pleased to have an award-winning experienced journalist like Makenzi join our team,” he said. “Her professionalism is an asset to our team and to the communities we serve.
Mahoney noted that Henderson’s Midwestern roots helped her acclimate to Quincy immediately.
“I was impressed by how quickly she connected with the community,” Mahoney said. “She took part in the YMCA Fore the Kids fundraiser just days after arriving in town. I think that speaks volumes about her character and her understanding of WGEM’s focus on community journalism.”
Henderson said the communities in the region and the people here made the transition easy.
“I feel very at home here, and the people are my people.”