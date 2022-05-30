QUINCY — A 39-year-old woman was killed Monday morning after the car she was driving was struck at 12th and Locust.
The Quincy Police Department said the blue 2009 Kia Sorrento was struck by a red 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Breeden J. Wike, 20, of Quincy.
Police said Wike was westbound on Locust and ran a red light, striking the southbound Kia on the driver’s side.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Adams County Coroner Scott Graham said identification of the woman is being withheld pending family notification.
Wike was cited for reckless driving and disobeying a traffic light, and was released while being treated at Blessing Hospital.
Police said other charges are possible.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Ambulance and the Quincy Fire Department all responded to the crash site. The Illinois State Police was contacted and performed a traffic crash reconstruction at the site.