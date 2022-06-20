QUINCY — Adam Yates was officially sworn in as Quincy's newest police chief during Monday's City Council meeting.
The 22-year veteran of the Quincy Police Department was serving as interim police chief following a months-long search process to replace Rob Copley, who retired as chief in May.
But after Chicago Police Department veteran Jonathan Lewin declined the position, the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners recommend that Yates become chief full-time.
Yates said he was humbled by the opportunity and thanked his family, friends, colleagues and fellow officers for their support.
"I'm just one person; the Quincy Police Department is a team," Yates said. "These are the folks that are out there every day working hard to keep this city safe and I'm truly proud to be a part of their team."
Now that he is sworn in as chief, Yates said his first priority will be working to increase the department's manpower.
"Officers are working a tremendous amount of overtime, it's getting to be summertime and we're getting busier," Yates said. "Replacing police officers doesn't happen overnight so we're looking at recruiting options, retention options (and) things that we might be able to do to attract people and keep people here at the Quincy Police Department."
Yates added that if it increased the applicant pool, he would be in favor of recruiting officers that may not live in Adams County.
"I think what that would do is open up lateral transfer options for us and if that happens, then that means we get the officers who are already trained and that way, they're out on the street faster than someone we would hire as a brand new police officer," Yates said.
Barry Cheyne, chairman of the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, said Yates has held every QPD job and has volunteered to take on additional tasks such as emergency response commander.
"It's important to have that well-roundedness in the department so that when you recognize issues, you can deal with them and our job now is to get him the people to do the job," Cheyne said.
He added that the department has hired five officers since June and plans to hire five more in August. But by early next year, Cheyne said he anticipates the need to hire another five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.