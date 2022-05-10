QUINCY — Hiring new Quincy police officers living outside of Adams County could be a great opportunity, according to interim police chief Adam Yates.
During a Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Yates said he has had conversations with officers in Hannibal, Palmyra and La Grange about working in Quincy.
“My understanding from talking to our officers is there’s anywhere from four to six officers lined up right now that would take advantage of our lateral entry program if they didn’t have to move to Illinois,” Yates said.
Yates had echoed these remarks during a community forum with the three finalists for Quincy police chief.
Although Chicago Police Department veteran Jonathan Lewin was accepted by the Quincy City Council to replace retiring chief Rob Copley, Lewin has not officially accepted the position. Yates is serving as interim chief until a new chief can be sworn in.
Commission chairman Barry Cheyne said he tried to contact Lewin on Saturday but did not hear from him. He added that the last time he spoke with the tentative police chief was on Tuesday where police chief requirements were addressed.
Currently, Quincy police officers must reside within Adams County.
Yates said residency language is included in the department’s labor agreement. Cheyne said residency also is addressed by city ordinance.
Yates said it may be difficult to amend an ordinance to open up residency requirements.
“I’ve not had a lot of conversations with the aldermen directly about this but the impression I got is it’s not popular with the aldermen,” Yates said.
