QUINCY — Adam Yates, a 22-year veteran of the Quincy Police Department, will be sworn in as the city's new police chief during Monday's City Council meeting.
After a months-long search process, the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners recommended the appointment of Chicago Police Department veteran Jonathan Lewin to replace Rob Copley as Quincy's next police chief.
The City Council accepted the recommendation with the understanding that Yates, who was serving as interim chief, would serve as chief full-time if Lewin declined the position.
In May, Lewin declined the position citing concerns about his contract with the city.
Like Lewin, Yates would be subject to a six-month probationary period and background screening.
During the interview process, Yates had expressed interest in expanding the residency requirements of Quincy police officers.
Currently, officers must live in Adams County but Yates said recruiting officers that live in Missouri could provide a unique opportunity to bring the department back to full staff. He added that he would like to establish a committee within the department to address this issue.
The Quincy Police Department is budgeted at full staff for the 2023 fiscal year but was down 10 officers at the start of the year.
Yates had said during his interviews that a lack of confidence in and communication with QPD leadership also is holding the department back from having full staff.
Yates could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
The City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Quincy City Hall, 730 Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.