QUINCY — Despite facing another year of COVID-related economic setbacks, the city of Quincy saw several local developers step forward to invest in downtown redevelopment projects in 2021.
In July, Tanninger Companies announced that it had acquired the former Illinois State Bank at 529 Hampshire in order to redevelop it as a boutique hotel.
This $10 million project would add 25 to 30 rooms to historic building and restaurant space on the first floor. A cigar and whiskey lounge also is under consideration.
The city of Quincy agreed to contribute $500,000 in tax increment financing revenue for the project. However, the allocation of this funding would be contingent on the project’s completion.
Plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development at the former Quincy Plumbing and Heating Distributors building on Third and Maine also was announced in July.
DP Construction acquired the building, which will be known as View 21.
The plan is to provide commercial retail space for lease on the first floor, commercial space for purchase on the second, one- to three-bedroom apartments for lease on the third floor and lofts for purchase on the fourth floor. Plans for a rooftop deck were scrapped following inspections.
For updates on this project, visit view21quincy.com.
The historic Dodd building at the northeast corner of Fifth and Maine may also be home to new commercial and residential opportunities.
New owners Andrew Mays and Brian Hendrian are hoping to renovate the upper floors to accommodate more tenants. Should these efforts be successful, Mays had said he would consider adding residential space on the third and fourth floors.
As a condition of the sale, Second String Music, the Adams County Democratic Party and 505 Recording Studios would remain in the building. The Dodd building also would house Invited by Lamaworks and Sarah Elizabeth Weddings.
