QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup has faced some turbulence with some of his initiatives proposed during his first seven months in office.
Troup, a Republican, was elected mayor in April after he defeated Democratic candidate Nora Baldner. In February, Troup clinched the Republican nomination by just 23 votes over Paul Havermale.
In June, Troup introduced an ordinance to establish a registration process for residential rental property owners in the city as a way to hold local landlords accountable to regular maintenance of their properties.
The council agreed to table this ordinance for a few months so that local landlords had the opportunity to voice their opinions. Based on feedback from these forums, several controversial portions of the ordinance were removed, including a self-certification program that would be enforced under penalty of perjury.
After five public meetings, the council ultimately rejected the amended ordinance in October.
That same night, the council rejected an ordinance that would give the mayor the authority to appoint and terminate the city’s police and fire chiefs, which is currently handled by the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.
Under the proposed ordinance, candidate applications would have been submitted to the mayor, who would work with city administrators to screen applicants.
The police and fire board would only play a role if more than three suitable applicants were identified. It would be their job to narrow the search down to three candidates. An interview committee composed of the mayor, two aldermen, a police and fire commissioner and an external candidate would then meet with the candidates.
After a heated discussion, the council agreed to table the ordinance indefinitely. Some aldermen voiced concerns that they did not receive sufficient notice of the ordinance.
In response to this criticism, Troup vowed to work closer with aldermen and the public ahead of major projects or votes.
Since then, Troup has held monthly meetings to discuss city business with the public.
Troup has celebrated several successes early in his tenure.
Earlier this year, the city was able to cover the salaries and benefits for three additional concrete workers in the understaffed Central Services department thanks to surpluses in sales tax and home rule tax revenue.
Troup, alongside the Great River Economic Development Foundation, in September launched Quincy’s Calling, a multi-year initiative to foster workforce development.
The initiative, which has gained national attention, has led to 38 individuals and families from across the country moving to Quincy. This was due in part to the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program, or Q-Wrap, which offers property tax and lease incentives to potential residents.
Because of its success, the City Council agreed to double Q-Wrap’s budget in November.
