QUINCY — Nearly 200 people were displaced after the Welcome Inn was shut down by the city of Quincy.
In July, Mayor Mike Troup announced the hotel at 200 Maine. The decision came months after the unexpected closure of the Eagle's Nest Hotel, which displaced dozens of residents.
A notice from the city's inspection department in January identified precast balcony floor panels, steel support beams, steel stair stringers and balcony guards as posing a real and imminent risk to the life safety of occupants at the Welcome Inn.
When city inspectors returned in July because of a separate complaint, they discovered that very little maintenance had been performed, according to Troup.
A structural report performed by MECO Engineering in March at the request of the property owner, Quincy Property LLC out of Blue Springs, Mo., identified 60 structural issued classified as Tier 1. This means that the issues would require “immediate action to prevent damage to property or injury to persons.”
A Multi-Agency Resource Center at 1016 Vermont was made available for displaced residents for about a week after the shutdown.
With the loss of transitional housing, local nonprofits and service providers are attempting to come up with a similar housing option for Quincy's homeless population through the winter.
The hotel was completed in 1963 and an annex was added in 1965. It was a Holiday Inn until 1980 when it became the Quincy Motor Inn. In 1991, the hotel was converted to a Days Inn.
The hotel also operated as a Budget Inn in recent years.
The property is on the market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.