QUINCY — The Quincy Family YMCA announced Wednesday that it would be extending drive-through food box deliveries through the month of April.
Boxes will contain a gallon of milk along with a variety of fresh, perishable food.
A planned delivery on Thursday was canceled due to the food distributor experiencing an unforeseen issue, according to the YMCA.
The April distributions will be every Thursday starting at 4 p.m. at the YMCA parking lot, 3101 Maine St. Additional Quincy pickup locations will be at Bethel AME Church at Ninth and Oak and the Salvation Army Family Services Center on 501 Broadway.
There are additional Adams County locations at Unity High School in Mendon, the Community Center for Christ Assistance Center in Camp Point and Liberty Christian Church.
No identification or income verification will be required for any of the pickups.
As of Thursday, the Quincy Family YMCA has delivered 9,500 boxes of fresh food to individuals and families in Adams County. With deliveries extended to April, the YMCA estimates that another 4,400 food boxes will be distributed.
The boxes are provided through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which as delivered fresh meat and produce for various nonprofits and community groups across the country.