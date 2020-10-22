QUINCY — Despite a rocky start to the month, the Quincy Family YMCA has managed to distribute roughly 2,800 of fresh proteins and produce to needy Adams County families and will send out another 1,600 by the month’s end.
Food boxes were meant to be distributed at the Quincy Family YMCA each Thursday in October. However, the first shipment scheduled for Oct. 8 was canceled due to an unforeseen packaging or availability issue.
Since then, shipments of roughly 1,400 food boxes containing milk, cheese, yogurt, squash and other sources of protein were delivered on Oct. 15 and on Thursday. A final shipment is scheduled for Oct. 19.
The donations are made through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which has donated fresh meat and produce for various nonprofits and community groups across the country since May.
Community partners of the event included Indian Hills Apartments, the Salvation Army Family Services Center, Community for Christ Assistance Center, Jackson Lincoln Pool, Unity High School, Liberty Christian Church and the Atrium Hotel. These partners have helped to ensure that food is delivered across all of Adams County.
Johanna Voss, membership and wellness director for the Quincy Family YMCA, thanked all the community members who came forward to help with the food distribution.
“Again, it’s about making our community stronger so we want to make sure we hit all areas of the county, as this program is designed for all of Adams County, and I think we’ve done a really good job of making we get out to the rural area as well as provide an opportunity for people who maybe can’t get to us to get to some other site,” Voss said.